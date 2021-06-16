Nearly 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at the Community Vaccination Clinic located at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building since the clinic's launch on Thursday, May 13.
The vaccination site is operated through a partnership between Sierra View Medical Center, Imperial Ambulance and the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and has no signs of slowing down, Sierra View stated.
For community members still unsure about vaccination, on Friday, June 18, Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance will host a live informational Virtual COVID Vaccine Q&A Session from the Veterans Memorial Building. In hopes of combatting misinformation, health care and emergency services subject matter experts will be on site to review questions and provide answers in English and Spanish.
The public may send questions to marketing@sierra-view.com or submit them online. The English language form is at sierraview.formstack.com/forms/covidvaccineinfo The Spanish language form is at sierraview.formstack.com/forms/infovacunascovid
The deadline to submit question is 5 p.m. Thursday.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines