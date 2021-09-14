Sierra View Medical Center will hold a Disney Mixer to recruit more registered nurses as all hospitals in the area struggle with a shortage in RN staff.
The Discover Magic at SVMC Mixer will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 23 at Sierra View Medical Center. All-COVID 19 precautions will be taken during the event.
Those who attend the event will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Disney gift card. Those who register by September 22 will receive two additional tickets for the Disney gift card giveaway. Those who attend will also have a chance to earn more tickets for the giveaway during the mixer. Disney gifts will also be given away every 15 minutes during the mixer.
More information on the event can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sierraviewmedical/videos/897499211181638/ or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhqdbnpLZeo
Sierra View stated registered nurses are being invited “to discover for themselves why SVMC is the happiest place to work in health care.”
Those attending event should come through the main entrance of the hospital and enter through the sliding doors at the front of the hospital.
Registered nurses can RSVP by calling Sierra View's human resources department, (559) 791-6936 or fill out the RSVP form at https://sierraview.formstack.com/forms/rndisneymixer
For more information visit the event website: www.sierra-view.com/RNDisneyMixer