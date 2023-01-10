Sierra View Medical Center will allow visitation of COVID-19 patients and patients suspected of having COVID-19, beginning today.
“After careful consideration and guidance from the California Department of Public Health and Tulare County Health and Human Service Agency, SVMC has modified COVID-19 visitation guidelines. Visitors will be able to visit COVID-19 positive patients and patients suspected of COVID-19 starting Tuesday,” the hospital posted on its Facebook page.
Visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside the hospital and be screened for fever and respiratory illness symptoms. Visitors must also wear a red visitor positive sign badge. Those badges are being distributed and returned at the information desk.
Visitors must wear a face shield-goggles, N95 mask, gown and gloves at all times while in the patient's room. Visitors must also stay in the patient's room and won't be allowed to visit any other areas of the hospital. Visitors will also have to follow additional department guidelines.
Visitation guidelines for each department are as follows:
Emergency department: One visitor per day, rotation of visitors is case dependent.
ICE-TELE and MED/SURG: Two visitors per day. Rotation of visitors is allowed. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pediatric and ADL Patients: Two visitors per day one visitor allowed to stay overnight. Rotation of visitors is allowed. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
OB: One support person per state and the support person is allowed to stay overnight. If the support person leaves that support person can't return and can't be replaced.
NICU: One parent or guardian is allowed. The parent or guardian will arrange the visiting time with a registered nurse.
Surgery: For inpatient surgery one visitor will be allowed to wait in the patient's room. For surgery outpatients no visitation will be scheduled for COVID-19 patients.