Sierra View Medical Center will again provide a virtual recruitment event, this time focused on medical imaging services professionals.
The hospital first explored the recruitment event model in mid-February in search of hard-to-fill registered nursing positions.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 13 at the link https://svmc.zoom.us/j/84725080128 For more information visit www.sierra-view.com/adventure
“We want to leverage any key piece of technology at our disposal to ensure that we’re making information about our career opportunities available not only to local candidates, but to candidates throughout the nation,” said Talent Acquisition Partner Lance Rowell.
“As much as we are committed to growing our own, we also recognize there is a shortage of job applicants for certain positions and this is another way in which we are continuing to think outside the box to innovate in our recruitment best practices, added HR Manager for Talent Development Colleen Wilson.
Rowell and Wilson are working directly with Administrative Director of Imaging, Cardiac Cath Lab, Physical Therapy and Speech Therapy, Richie Hernandez, MS, AART, CNMT.
Whether new to health care imaging or looking to begin an imaging services journey, leadership from Sierra View Medical Center’s Imaging Services team will be online to answer questions job seekers may have. Rowell and Wilson will share information about the culture at Sierra View Medical Center and the competitive benefits and retirement match the hospital offers employees.
Local and out-of-state medical imaging professionals are encouraged to attend the upcoming Medical Imaging Services Virtual Recruitment Event. Those already living in California will have a chance to learn about Sierra View's state-of-the-art facility and the supportive work culture at Sierra View, in addition to the many growth opportunities within the hospital.
Among the professions to be covered at cardiac cath lab, CT Scan, Echcardiography/vascular; interventional radiology; MRI; nuclear medicine; ultrasound; bone desitometry; mammography; and PET/CT.
Sierra View is now seeking cardiac cath lab rad techs, CT/MRI leads, IR angio techs and radiologic techs.
Those who participate in the event will be entered into a drawing to win a $300 gas card.