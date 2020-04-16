As of Tuesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 15 patients test positive for COVID-19.
Sierra View continued to reported it has four inpatients who are being treated for the coronavirus. The hospital has also reported it has had two deaths as a result of COVID-19.
Sierra View reported it has had 169 tests for the coronavirus conducted with 154 of the tests being negative.
On Wednesday, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were a total of 352 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and 15 people in the county have died due to the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the department reported there were 21 positive cases in Porterville and 35 positive cases in Lindsay. On Wednesday, the department reported there were 11 positive cases of the coronavirus at Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.