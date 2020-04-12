Sierra View reported it has received more than 2,000 masks, but is still in need of more masks.
“Thank you to all who have been hard at work making face coverings!” the hospital stated.
The hospital stated because not all of its medical professionals are the same size, face coverings using the pattern suggested by the hospital are a little too small for a few healthcare workers.
The hospital asks those who are making masks to make a few that are an extra two inches in length and have slightly longer elastic bands as well. The hospital is also asking that some patters be gender-neutral if possible.
For complete instructions and delivery information, visit sierra-view.com/facecoverings.
“Thank you again for contributing your efforts. We are all in this together!” the hospital stated.