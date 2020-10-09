The race for the Sierra View District Board which governs Sierra View Medical Center continues to heat up as one of the two main opponents of the race in District 2 has responded to an ad placed by the other main opponent in Wednesday's Porterville Recorder.
Jyotsana “Ela” Pandya placed the ad in Wednesday's Recorder. Pandya is running for the board in district 1. Pandya's husband, Dr. Gaurang Pandya, is the incumbent in district 2 and is running for reelection.
Ela Pandya's main opponent, Dr. Bindusagar Reddy, responded to an ad Pandya placed in Wednesday's Recorder.
Pandya's ad claims Reddy was in a leadership position and failed to respond to the issue of anesthesia patient safety. Pandya's ad stated one anethesia-related death could have been prevented.
“Contrary to Ela Pandya's ad, I wasn not in any position of authority when that case occurred,” Reddy said. I was Chief of Staff from 2016-2017 and the incident occurred in 2019. To insinuate this tragic incident is connected to my leadership is false and irresponsible.”
Dr. Kuldeep Jagpal is running against Gaurang Pandya in district 2. The Pandya's claim Jagpal has a conflict of interest when it comes to anesthesia contract with Sierra View. The ad placed by Ela Pandya on Wednesday claims Reddy has protected Jagpal.
“For the record I don't believe Dr. Jagpal or anyone contracted by the hospital should run for the board,” Reddy said. “I have no knowledge of this contract as I have never served on the Board and it is privileged information for closed sessions meant to protect the competitive bid process.”
Kiran Sandhu, a dentist, also filed to run in district 1 but told the Valley Voice should would be unable to serve on the Sierra View Board. While her name is still on the ballot, Sandhu told the Valley Voice she's supporting Reddy.
Reddy again stated one reason for running for the board when he said “I believe that it is not ethical for a husband and wife to contest from two different zones. I have no personal issues with any of my fellow candidates. I am running based on the fact that I am uniquely qualified to serve on the board.”
Reddy earned an MBA from Pepperdine. Reddy said if elected to the board he will address gaps in the bylaws so immediate family members can't serve on the board together.
“I will also promote non-physician community leaders to serve on the board,” said Reddy, adding preferably no more than one physician should serve on the board.
“I believe these changes will benefit the community by bringing diversity to the board and avoiding controversial elections such as this in the future — let’s bring the focus back to our patients and the community.”
The election code requires board members must live in the district they represent. Ela Pandya said if she's elected she will be living in the district she represents and that it shouldn't be an issue.
She also said she has 26 years of service to the community. She added one reason why she's running is Sierra View's rating of one star out of five by Medicare.
Also in the Sierra View Board Election, incumbent Dr. Rakesh Jindal is running for reelection in district 4. He's being challenged by Liberty Lomeli, a medical director, and Victoria Porter, a medical office manager.