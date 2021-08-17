The Delta variant has taken its toll in Sierra View Medical Center as the hospital has actually been operating at more than 100 percent capacity over the last week.
That was the report presented by Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP, RN, on Monday. Covolo is the vice president of patient care services and chief nurse executive.
And Monday was actually sort of a respite, so to speak, as Hudson-Covolo said the hospital was running at 95 percent capacity. And the California Department of Public Health actually reported a slight decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in Tulare County.
On Sunday CDPH reported there were 107 COVID-19 patients in Tulare County and that number dropped to 104 on Monday. But based on reports on what was happening at Sierra View on Monday and in the county that number could go back up today.
As of 7 a.m. Monday, Hudson-Covolo said Sierra View had 13 COVID-19 patients and five patients suspected of having COVID-19. Two of those patients were in the ICU and one was on life support, he said.
And he added later on Monday there were reports from the emergency department more patients with COVID symptoms were arriving. “We are starting to get inundated with patients who are having COVID-like symptoms,” said Hudson-Covolo about what was happening on Monday. “We're trying to figure out what we're going to do to make room for these patients.”
Hudson-Covolo said the latest surge is making it difficult for the hospital to find enough beds and placing a strain on the nursing staff.
He added 95 percent of the COVID-19 positive patients who have been hospitalized are not fully vaccinated as they either haven't had any doses or just had one dose. “We are seeing the latest surge of the influx from the unvaccinated population,” Hudson-Covolo said.
“We have been inundated once again with COVID patients and patients we suspect of having COVID.”
And he added the hospital is seeing “more COVID patients going into ICU.”
He also said even though there have been those who have been fully vaccinated who have been in the hospital with COVID, “they are not as severe. They have been admitted but not to ICU.”
He said his No. 1 message to the community is to get vaccinated. He added that includes all those who are 12 and older, who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. He also said students should wear masks while they are at school.
Another difference from previous surges is there are more younger people in their 20s, 30s and 40s who are being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. He added that “was not necessarily” the case the “last time” there was a surge.
There are numerous places offering vaccinations through Tulare County, including community vaccination clinic being operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance on the corner of Pearson and Morton. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
There was a glimmer of hope as far Tulare County's positive test rate. The positive test rate fell from 8 percent on Sunday to 7.6 percent on Monday as reported by CDPH.
The county's positive test rate, though, has still increased significantly overall in recent weeks and is higher than the 6.1 percent positive test rate for the state. The state's positive test rate dropped from 6.4 percent on Sunday.
There was another slight improvement in another state and that's Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus. The county's R number fell from 1.20 to 1.17 which is still in the “likely increasing” category, meaning the virus is expected to increase at a higher rate than its current rate. The state's R number was at 1.08, putting it in the “likely stable” category, meaning the rate of spread of the virus was expected to continue at the same, but already high rate.
And the number of active cases in Tulare County continued to rise over the weekend. There are now 1,370 active cases in Tulare County, an increase of 67 over the 1,303 that was reported on Friday by Tulare County Health and Human Services.
On Monday, the health department reported since March 11 there have been 51,963 cases in the county. The state now has the county with 52,046 cases.
The state's case rate fell slightly from 25.7 to 25.6 per 100,000 while the county's stayed the same at 18.5 per 100,000.
The state has reported there have been 856 deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County. As of Wednesday, Sierra View reported it had 168 deaths due to COVID.
The state's projection for deaths in Tulare County continues to be ominous. Deaths are the last indicator of how serious a surge is. The state is projecting Tulare County to have 969 deaths by September 15.