This week, the Sierra View Medical Center Maternal Child Health team is encouraging and promoting breastfeeding during Breastfeeding Week which is August 1-7.
In collaboration with Tulare County’s First 5 Program and the Sierra View Marketing department, Lactation Services team members are celebrating new moms by visiting with goodie bags and inviting them to a drive-thru event hosted by the WIC (Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) on Friday, August 13 in Porterville.
Lindsay Bailey is a Lactation Consultant working with new moms at Sierra View's Birthing Center. She and Lactation Secretary Lorina Renteria recently had the chance to stop to say hello to a new local mom and her adorable newborn baby girl. During these types of visits, the Lactation Services team has a whole lot of fun teaching new moms all about breastfeeding basics.
“I think as moms, and as women, we internalize a lot of struggles, and we may feel like if breastfeeding doesn’t work out perfectly that it’s our fault,” Bailey said. “So it’s nice to work with women and let them know that they’re doing the best for their babies, and they have help available when they need it.”
Bailey is part of a team of three Lactation Consultants, including Cathy Porter and Veronica Venegas. Together with Lactation Secretary Lorina Renteria, the team works closely with Sierra View’s Labor & Delivery and PostPartum teams and RN Clinical Manager of Nursery Faye Cortes to ensure moms receive the best breastfeeding resources.
The services Sierra View’s Breastfeeding Center offers remind Renteria of her own struggles breastfeeding when she became a mom.
“Our lactation consultants work with moms where they are. Moms will never feel pressured to breastfeed,” Bailey said. She said she feels new moms are lucky to have so many resources available to them.
In addition to breastfeeding classes, individual support, and an informational website, the team offers a texting line where moms can receive helpful information and breastfeeding resources.
Learn more about the Sierra View Lactation Services team affiliated with First 5 at WWW.SIERRA-VIEW.COM/BREASTFEEDING. To learn more about available First 5 Tulare County resources, please visit HTTPS://WWW.FIRST5TC.ORG/PARENT-RESOURCES.