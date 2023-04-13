Sierra View may cut certain out-patient programs
In a press conference held on Wednesday morning, a panel of healthcare officials from across California came together to discuss the release of the Kaufman Hall report which concluded one in five hospitals are at risk of closing their doors due to the financial inability to operate. During 2022, hospitals across the state lost a total of $8.5 billion.
Carmela Coyle, President and CEO of California Hospital Association, moderated the meeting where Donna Hefner, President and CEO of Sierra View Medical Center was present to help shed light on the dire conditions facing California hospitals if legislative help doesn't come in the form of immediate funding. The panel made it clear if no help is received, hospitals across the state may very well close their doors, blocking underserved communities from obtaining the healthcare services they need.
Healthcare providers across the state have come together to make a plea of urgency to the government for immediate funding to supplement for the losses incurred by hospitals due to reimbursements from Medi-Cal and Medicare that are only “pennies on the dollar.” Medi-Cal and Medicare payments reimburse roughly 75 cents for each dollar.
Because of the financial distress being faced by California hospitals, it's taking its toll on the care providers will be able to offer to their communities.
“California’s healthcare system is really facing its greatest crisis in generations,” said Coyle.
Coyle touched on some of the key findings from the Kaufman Hall report. First, 20 percent of California hospitals are facing closure. This means one in five communities are at-risk of losing access to local healthcare.
Coyle stated 52 percent, or more than 200 hospitals in the state, are losing money every day they care for patients. This is due to the systematic underfunding on both the state and federal levels.
Coyle explained it has cost $23.4 billion in 2022 alone to provide care to patients in California in relation to pre-pandemic levels. She also explained even after COVID relief funding, hospitals are still operating in the red on a daily basis.
“That just means that the healthcare math is no longer adding up,” said Coyle.
As hospitals try to fund themselves, healthcare across the Valley is eroding and some services may be completely gone in the future if no change occurs. This could mean closing certain departments, cutting special services, or even completely shuttering the doors to hospitals.
“The real cost of this crisis — if help does not arrive soon — will be borne by the people of California, whose health care services will erode, slowly in some areas, and all at once in others,” said Coyle. “For some, this will lead to longer emergency department wait times, farther distances to travel for care, and ‘care deserts’ for services like maternity care and behavioral health. For others, the change will be more severe with tragic examples where people can’t get to the next nearest hospital for care.”
Coyle noted the Madera hospital closure that happened earlier this year, which devastated the local community who now have to travel over 30 miles away to receive their healthcare services, and stated healthcare leaders and workers are now calling on the government to help immediately.
“Healthcare leaders are calling on the governor and the legislature to act now before it is too late,” said Coyle. “Every single day that passes without action is a day more and more hospitals in this state are taking the next step toward the edge of survivability and toward the edge of actions of care for their communities.”
When it was Hefner’s turn to speak, she stated the financial impact facing Sierra View is dire enough the hospital is considering cutting some services currently offered.
“Over time this has really caused us to have to look at those services, and we are also evaluating, no longer at growing services, but actually at what we can do to preserve the emergency and acute care services we offer to our community which would result in scaling back some of those much needed out-patient services,” said Hefner.
Hefner explained as of February, roughly 46 percent of their patients were insured through Medicare or Medi-Cal, and the reimbursement program is insufficient for the sustainability of the hospital.
“These reimbursement programs don’t even cover our costs,” said Hefner. “So that is critical.”
Inflation, staff shortages, and supply disruption have also contributed to the hospital falling into the red as the revenue generated isn't covering the costs expended.
Healthcare leaders are now looking to state and federal governments to help in this financial crisis with a request of $1.5 billion to hold hospitals over and prevent any more hospitals in the state from closing.
“Expenses are simply out-pacing those government payments,” said Coyle. “The only sustainable fix is an increase in those reimbursement rates.”