Sierra View Medical Center wasn't among the 17 hospitals that were selected to receive a no-interest loan as part of the state's Distressed Hospital Loan Program.
Sierra View had applied for a $17,350,000 loan. The State Department of Health Care Access and Information, HCAI, announced the 17 hospitals that were awarded loans on Thursday.
The fact Sierra View wasn't awarded a loan actually meant the hospital is in better financial shape than other hospitals as the most financially distressed hospitals were awarded loans.
There has been $300 million set aside in the program and HCAI announced a total of $242,500,000 in loans to the 17 hospitals.
But it should be noted another $50 million in a loan could be awarded to Madera Community Hospital which has had to shut down in an effort to reopen the hospital. HCAI awarded the hospital a $2 million loan.
The hospital filed for bankruptcy in March. HCAI stated the hospital was receiving a $2 million bridge loan to cover basic operational costs for the facility while Adventist Health, the hospital's proposed administrator, provides a “comprehensive hospital turnaround plan.
HCAI stated once the plan is approved Madera Community Hospital can be eligible for an additional $50 million loan. The hospital applied for an $80 million loan.
Another hospital, Beverly Hospital in Montebello, was awarded a $5 million dollar bridge loan to cover operational costs while the hospital is purchased out of bankruptcy.
Locally Kaweah Health was awarded a $20,750,000 loan. The hospital that received the largest loan was TriCity Medical Center which received a $33.2 million loan. Three other hospitals received loans of at least $28 million as El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneer Memorial Health Care District each received a $28 million loan and Dameron Hospital Association received a $29 million loan.
There were 30 hospitals that applied for loans. Criteria considered in determining which hospital received loans included hospitals that demonstrated the greatest financial distress, those at-risk of closing in the near future and those that had a “well-founded” plan to remain open. HCAI stated hospitals that didn't receive fundsd demonstrated less financial stress than the other hospitals that were selected.
“Today we have provided much needed assistance to community hospitals across the state that desperately need financial help to provide the care their communities need,” said HCAI Director Elizabeth Landsberg. “I’m grateful to the legislature for spearheading this effort to help make sure these vital healthcare institutions are fiscally stable so they can continue to provide quality, affordable health care for all Californians.”
The loans are repayable over 6 years with an initial grace period over the first year-and-a-half. State legislation established the loan program to help hospitals facing financial hardship. Originally just $150 million was set aside but the program was expanded to $300 million.
Sierra View had stated if it was chosen to receive the loan it applied for it would use the loan for working capital to accomplish its turnaround plan over the next 18 months.
The hospital would have also used the loan for staffing development to increase its nursing, imaging and laboratory staff so it could reduce contract staffing expenses.