Just before 1:45 a.m. on March 19th, TCSO Deputies stopped a white Chevrolet truck for speeding.
While making the stop, Deputies were advised the vehicle had just stolen a large amount of livestock feed from a dairy in Tulare. The truck's license plates were covered in black tape to avoid being seen. In the bed of the truck, Deputies found six large 55-gallon drums, one of which was filled with feed.
Through further investigation, Deputies learned the truck had been involved in several other thefts of livestock feed from the same dairy during the last month, stealing more than $8,000 in product.
The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay. He was taken into custody. Maldonado was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and more than $15,000 in cash.
Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.