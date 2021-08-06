Sierra View Medical Center along with other California health care facilities will comply with California Department of Public Health’s order that was released on Thursday, August 5 impacting visitation requirements for Sierra View beginning on August 11.
To be in full compliance with the state order for visitors in acute health care and long term settings, Sierra View will begin enforcing the following visitation requirements beginning on Wednesday in addition to the current screening protocol, and visitation guidelines.
When visiting using the main entrance of the hospital or the Emergency Department. Visitors must either verify they're fully vaccinated or fverify documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.
Forms the fully vaccinated can use include an original Centers for Disease Control vaccine card or a digital scan or photo of it; or evidence of electronic immunization record form with the vaccination site; or California’s personal digital COVID-19 vaccine record QR code.
Tjhose who aren't fully vaccinated must show documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of each visit. Visitors may use PCR testing or antigen testing. For testing locations, visit covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-testing-sites/.
No visitors will be allowed in the outpatient facilities surrounding Sierra View's main hospital. Visitors are restricted to one care taker of dependent adult or minors.
Sierra View outpatient areas include:Ambulatory Surgery Center; Sierra View Medical Office Building; Academic Health Center; Imaging Services; Breastfeeding Resource Center; Outpatient Lab; Urology Clinic; Wound Healing Center; Physical Therapy; Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center
All visitors regardless of vaccination status must wear either a surgical mask or multiple layer mask at all times while within a facility. Visitors must also wear personal protective equipment while in a patient's room when Sierra View personnel feel it's necessary. Visitors must also maintain social distancing from health care personnel and others who are not part of the same group at all times.
Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance continue to provide vaccinations at the Community Vaccination Clinic at 385 Pearson at the corner of Pearson and Morton. The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Additional details are available at sierra-view.com/covid-19-resources/covid-vaccines/
The clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine which requires two doses. Walgreens and CVS Pharmacies also offer the Moderna vaccine which requires two doses. Porterville Pharmacy offers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose.
Those ages 12 and older can take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 18 and older can take the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“SVMC understands the vital role family plays in each patient’s recovery and the organization is thankful for the patience and cooperation of those who visit the hospital, as SVMC continues to keep the community safe all while being compliant with the ever-changing orders and mandates,” the hospital stated.
For additional visitor guidelines, visit sierra-view.com/visitors. For the CDPH state order for Requirements for Visitors in Acute Health Care and Long-Term Care Settings, visit cdph.ca.gov.