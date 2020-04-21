Sierra View Medical Center has adjusted its guidelines for visitor restrictions and the wearing of masks. The new guidelines are now in effect.
Only pediatric patients, birth patients and end of life patients will be allowed visitors. These patients will be allowed one visitor during their hospital stay.
Only one visitor will be allowed and will not be able to change with another visitor. Visitors will enter and exit only through the main entrance and will only be allowed to go to the patient’s room and nowhere else while at the facility.
Only visitors who have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19, who aren’t being tested for COVID-19 and haven’t been tested for COVID-19 will be allowed. Visitors will be screened and their temperature will be checked.
Visitors will be required to were face covering at all times. Visitors who don’t have a facemask will be provided with one.
All visitors and patients at Sierra View Medical Center will wear facemasks, with the exception of those under 2, those who have difficulty breathing or those who are otherwise incapacitated or are unable to remove their facemask without assistance.