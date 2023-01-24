The Sierra View Medical Center Volunteer League is looking for volunteers to serve at the hospital. Anyone 18 years or older is eligible.
Volunteers are required to serve only two days a month. Shifts are 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the volunteer desk, 12:30 to 4 p.m. as a runner or in dispatch and 8 a.m. to noon and noon to 4 p.m. in radiology. Volunteers also greet patients and help with paperwork.
Those interested can call Sierra View Medical Center, 784-1110 and ask for human resources or pick up an application at the hospital's volunteer desk.