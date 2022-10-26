If you're a registered voter who lives in zone 3 of the Sierra View District, the Sierra View District Board wants you.
The Sierra View District Board, which governs Sierra View Medical Center, began the process of filling the seat that will be left open by the departure of board member Dr. Ashok Behl, who chose not to run for re-election in the November 8 election. Behl's last meeting on the board will be during the board's regular meeting in November.
The board won't be able to begin accepting applications to fill Behl's spot until the election results are certified. It's expected the election results will be certified by the end of November. Sierra View attorney Alex Krase said at that time “Dr. Behl's spot will be officially vacant.” It will also be at that time when the board can begin to officially accept applications to fill Behl's spot.
After that it will be a race against the clock as the Sierra View board will have 60 days to have a board member to represent zone 3 in place. It will actually be 45 days as the board will have to post who's filling the position for 15 days.
If the election results are certified by the end of November as expected the board would need to have the new board member in place by the end of January at the latest. The board could have the new member in place in time for its regular board meeting in January.
So the board will be racing against the clock. “It's a constricted time frame,” Krase said.
No one filed to run to replace Behl in the November 8 election. In addition no one came forward to run as a write-in candidate.
The deadline to file as a write-in candidate was Tuesday. Krase said Sierra View received official confirmation from the county board of supervisors on Tuesday there were no write-in candidates.
The board will begin advertising for the position immediately so it will be ready to begin accepting applications on the same day the election results are certified.
If the board is unable to fill the position within 60 days after the election results are certified then the county board of supervisors have the authority to fill the position and would need to fill the position within 90 days. In that scenario if the county board couldn't fill the position then the county board would call for an election to fill the spot.
About the option of the county board filling the spot, Krase told the Sierra View board that's something “I don't think you guys want.”
There's also the option of the Sierra View board calling for a special election but Krase said the more realistic option is for the board to appoint someone to the position. “I think it's a lot cheaper for everybody if somebody's appointed,” he said.
Board chair Dr. Bindusagar Reddy said about the possibility of the Sierra View board calling a special election or the county board having to call an election, “we're definitely not going there.”
The board will schedule a special meeting to review the applicants for the position and to appoint someone to the seat. For someone to be appointed to the seat, three of the four sitting board members would have to vote to approve the person to fill the position.
That would include current board members Reddy, Dr. Gaurang Pandya and Liberty Lomeli. It will also include Sierra View's newest board member to be voted on in the November 8 election who will replace Dr. Kent Sorrells, who also chose not to serve another term. Richard Eckhoff, Areli Martinez, Robin Gilman and Donna Berry are all running to replace Sorrells.
The person who replaces Behl would serve a two-year term and would have to run to stay in the position in the 2024 election. That person if choosing to do so would then have to run again in the 2026 election which would be for a four-year term.