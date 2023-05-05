Volunteer League, better known as the Pink Ladies, for their 59 years of service to the community.
The Pink Ladies would have entered their 60th year of serving Sierra View patients, visitors, staff and the community. “Through their volunteer service and fundraising efforts, the Volunteer League has provided tremendous support to local healthcare over the years,” the hospital stated.
The hospital stated as its own 501(c)(3) with an elected governing board, the Sierra View Volunteer League voted to dissolve the league at Sierra View on March 27. “Dissolving the Volunteer League allows league members to focus on their passion of volunteering without having to run or attend board meetings, pay dues, or manage league financials,” the hospital stated.
“The Sierra View Volunteer League has a long history of serving the community. Sierra View Medical Center and the Sierra View Local Healthcare District are forever grateful for all the wonderful things accomplished thanks to the Volunteer League. Whether it be scholarships, a daily helpful task, or a flash of a smile, we can all think of a positive sentiment that the Volunteer League has provided for decades.”
The hospital went onto state: “Sierra View Medical Center and the Sierra View Local Healthcare District respect the Volunteer League’s decision to disband and has encouraged league members to apply to other volunteer opportunities available at the hospital. The hospital values the league volunteers and is very happy that many have decided to continue volunteering with us through our Adult Volunteer Program.”
Through the Adult Volunteer Program community members can volunteer at the hospital in an area of their choosing: transporter, clinical unit, and clerical unit.
Other volunteer opportunities at Sierra View include spiritual care. There's also No One Dies Alone, NODA, and Pet Partners.
“Our volunteer programs are managed through SVMC’s Human Resources Department, allowing hospital volunteers to focus solely on their passion of volunteering,” the hospital stated.
“Although the Volunteer League has voted to dissolve, SVMC’s volunteer opportunities hold the same core values of community service. Volunteers will still bring the same warmth and helpful hand to the hospital, while being able to focus on their passion of giving.”
The hospital gift shop, previously managed by the Volunteer League, has closed as of last Friday and will remain closed for an undermined amount of time. The gift shop will reopen under new management once the state approves the Sierra View Volunteer League dissolution.
“Through the generous gift of time, talents, and personal interests, volunteers supplement the work of staff members by offering many special services that are so important to our patients, their families, and the hospital staff,” the hospital stated.
Those who are interested in being a volunteer at Sierra View Medical Center are invited to apply. To learn more about volunteer programs and to apply, visit sierra-view.com/volunteer
“Thank you to the Sierra View Volunteer League for the many decades of service to our community,” the hospital stated. “Sierra View Medical Center and the Sierra View Local Healthcare District honor and will always remember the long legacy of league volunteers who served.”