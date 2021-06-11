Health care and emergency services professionals will answer the community’s questions about the COVID vaccine and will discuss vaccination opportunities at the Community Vaccination Clinic located at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive, during a virtual vaccine meting. 93257).
The meeting is being held as part of the partnership between Sierra View Medical Center and Tulare County Health and Human Services.
The meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 18. Staff from Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance will answer questions. Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance are now operating the vaccination site at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building.
There will be English and Spanish speakers. For online event Info visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines or Sierra View's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierraviewmedical/
The direct event link will be at https://fb.me/e/1nOVShtj9
While vaccination opportunities continue to increase, vaccine hesitancy is still an issue,” Sierra View stated. “Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance are committed to helping share accurate information about the vaccine as well as invite the public to stop in and be vaccinated locally.”
As of Thursday, Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance have administered nearly 1,000 vaccines at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building since May 13. The Pfizer vaccine first and second doses are now available at the site.
Ages 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Immigration status doesn't matter.
Topics at the meeting will include vaccine safety, vaccine hesitancy, vaccine eligibility and the advantages of being vaccinated especially after the state fully re-opens on June 15.
The public is invited to send questions to marketing@sierra-view.com. The deadline to submit questions is Thursday, June 17, 5 p.m. Not all questions are guaranteed to be answered but the team will try their best to answer key questions.
For more information and details, contact the Sierra View Medical Center Marketing Department at 559-791-3922 or by email at marketing@sierra-view.com.