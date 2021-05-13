Tulare County Public Health has announce several of its COVID-19 community vaccination clinics are being transitioned from state oversight to other agencies.
Tulare County Health and Human Services will be joined in its vaccination efforts in rural and underserved communities by Family HealthCare Network, Curative and Sierra View Hospital and Imperial Ambulance. Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance is taking over oversight of the vaccination site at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, beginning today.
On Wednesday, Family HealthCare Network took over operation of the vaccination site in Woodlake. On May 5, Curative took over operation of the vaccination site in Dinuba and will take over operation of the vaccinationsite in Earlimart on May 20.
The Family HealthCare Network in Woodlake, located at 145 N. Magnolia Street, is accepting registration through My Turn California, https://myturn.ca.gov/ or by phone at (833) 422-4255. Hours of operation are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 through 6 p.m.
Accepting registration through My Turn California (https://myturn.ca.gov/), Curative will offer vaccines at the Dinuba Memorial Building which is located at 249 S. Alta Avenue. Hours of operation are Wednesday–Sunday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. Curative will also offer vaccines at the Earlimart Veterans Memorial Building, located at 712 E. Washington Street. Open on Thursdays only the hours of operation are noon through 7:00 p.m.
Sierra View will be offering both vaccines and testing at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, located at 1900 W. Olive Ave. Again, vaccination registration is available through My Turn California (https://myturn.ca.gov/).
Anyone 18 years or older are eligible to be vaccinated. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged.
Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance staff will adminster the Moderna vaccine needing a second dose and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose.The site will begin to administer the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older on May 20. The schedule for the site is as follows:
Today through May 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; May 20 through 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; May 24-May 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
More information will be posted at sierra-view.com/covidvaccines as it becomes available. “Imperial Ambulance and SVMC are here to serve our community in any way that we can help make vaccines available to those who would like it,” said Dr. Melissa Fuentes, VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Sierra View. “We know that the more vaccine opportunities we can provide, the bigger the impact we make on the already great strides taking place to combat this pandemic.”
The transition from state oversight to other agencies is being done to address vaccine hesitancy and encourage those in the communithy to be vaccinated.
“Through these partnerships we are looking to make vaccines accessible in these rural and underserved areas of the county, working together with local health care providers that our communities already know and trust to provide their health care services,” said Tim Lutz, Tulare County HHSA Director.
Tulare County residents who need assistance in scheduling appointments can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (559) 685-2260. The call center, which is bilingual, is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. through noon.
Vaccinations are provided at no cost, regardless of immigration status or health conditions, and are open to those ages 16 and older. The COVID-19 vaccines are validated by top medical experts to be safe and effective.
For the latest Tulare County vaccination information, please visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/
CVS VACCINES FOR 12-15
CVS Pharmacies will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 12-15 today. Appointments can now be scheduled for ages 12-15 at 565 CVS pharmacies in California.
Those who would like to schedule an appointment can do so at CVS.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted. When scheduling on CVS.com only appointments at CVS pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTcch vaccine will be displayed once the person's age is provided.
Parental or legal guardian consent is required for vaccines to be administered to those ages 12-15 and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Lutz said vaccines for 12-15-year-olds would be provided throughout the county by the Tulare County Health Department late this week or early next week.