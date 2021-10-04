Four Sierra View Medical Center employees were awarded a combined $8,000 in scholarships from the Sierra View District Hospital Volunteer League last week.
In addition to honoring the scholarship recipients, volunteers were also recognized for their dedicated years of service with the hospital.
The organization’s Volunteer League Scholarships help employees have greater access to education and aim to enrich their careers in healthcare.
Cassandra Sandoval, Elisa Fernandez, Chrsten Rosa and Alexa Hefner were this year's scholarship recipients.
Cassandra Sandoval, Endoscopy Technician: Sandoval has been with Sierra View for four years and was accepted into the Porterville College Registered Nursing Program and plans to complete her education in the spring of 2023.
Elisa Fernandez, RN, Labor and Delivery Charge Nurse: Fernandez is nearing nine years at Sierra View and has been accepted into the Master’s in Nursing Program at Western Governors University.
Christen Rosa, BSN, RN CAPA, Director of Surgery: Rosa has been with Sierra View for 15 years and was accepted to the University of Phoenix Master’s in Nursing Program and is scheduled to complete the program within a matter of weeks.
Alexa Hefner, CNA, Telemetry: Hefner has been with the Telemetry unit for nearly a year upon becoming a CNA, and with Sierra View for more than a year. She's currently studying to become a Registered Nurse and is enrolled in the College of Sequoias with the Registered Nursing Program.
“It was a tough decision this year, as there were several deserving applicants,” said Bennie Sorrels, Sierra View Medical Center’s Volunteer League Board Vice President and Scholarship Fund Chair. “We select recipients who’ve not only met the scholarship requirements, but most importantly, as a committee we want to ensure that those who are selected will use their education and skills here at Sierra View to build upon the services and care given at Sierra View.”
Carrie Brinkley, Helga Good, Iris Urquizu, Bennie Sorrells, Chris Nance, and Juliana Glydon made up this year’s Volunteer League Scholarship Committee. The education department within Sierra View also processed each application.
In addition to the scholarships awarded, several volunteers were recognized as well. Each volunteer was recognized with a pin during the small, intimate celebration.
Alice Marsh was among those honored as she received her 30-year pin. She shared when she began volunteering at Sierra View after her husband passed away, she wanted to fill her time with contributing to the hospital, in addition to staying busy while working part-time for the Porterville School District.
Current Sierra View employees who check the appropriate boxes on the application who are looking to enrich their education in healthcare in the near future and who take pride in working for the organization, are encouraged to apply for future scholarships.