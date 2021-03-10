The Sierra View Golf Classic Tournament presented by the Sierra View Foundation will return in 2021.
The event will be held on April 16 at River Island. Shotgun start will be at 10 a.m. The Sierra View Golf Classic has quickly grown into one of the area's premier charity golf tournaments.
It has raised more than $250,000 for local health care in its 15 year history. In 2019 more than 130 golfers participated in the event.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the event wasn't held in 2020 as the foundation wasn't able to hold it regularly scheduled events. Due to the tournament not being held, this slowed the progress on fundraising for a much needed MRI upgrade at Sierra View.
“For those of you who donated to the 2020 event we just want to say thank you for your charitable contribution and that our philanthropic effort did not go unnoticed,” the Sierra View Foundation board stated.
In 2021 the foundation is continuing to raise funds for the purchase of a more advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging scanner which will help improve Sierra View imaging services and will have a direct impact on patient care.
Sponsorship packages are available for the tournament: The include:
Condor, $5,000, which includes one foursome, four lunch tickets, company listed in program and logo on tee sign and special recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media.
Golf Cart, $3,000, which includes one foursome, four lunch tickets, logo on carts, program and tee sign and special recognition at the awards ceremony and on social media.
Ace, $2,000, which includes one foursome, four lunch tickets, company listing in program and logo on tee sign.
Eagle, $1,000, which includes two golfers, two lunch tickets, company listing in program and logo on tee sign.
Birdie, $500, which includes one golfer, one lunch ticket, company listing in program.
Tee sign, $250, which includes company listing in program, logo on tee sign.
Golf tournament donations that were made in 2020 will be rolled over to the 2021 tournament. Additional donations for the 2021 tournament are welcome and will include additional social medial recognition as well as additional tournament perks. Sponsorship levels will be determined by combined donations from 2020 and the 2021 tournament.
Bank of the Sierra is a presenting sponsor for the event. Registration deadline is April 9. To register visit sierra-view.com/golf