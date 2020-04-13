Due to the COVID-19 developments and recommendations from the CDC to cancel or postpone events, as well as the heightened state of emergency resulting from California Governor Newsom’s state-wide executive order urging Californians to stay at home, the Sierra View Foundation complied and postponed its annual golf tournament. The new date of the SVF’s 16th Annual Golf Classic is October 2 at River Island County Club.
“During this hard time, our community is coming together to comfort each other while we practice social distancing,” said Debbie Landers, Sierra View Foundation President. “The health and safety of our community’s patients, donors and employees is our key concern and we are thankful for all of our devoted participants and sponsors for their on-going support and for understanding during this time.”
Golfers who signed up to play in the tournament prior to the postponement remain in their original spot and SVF will continue to accept sponsorships. This year, the foundation has set its sights on continuing to raise funds toward the purchase of an advanced and more sophisticated Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scanner which will help progress SVMC Imaging Services and have a direct impact in patient care.
The mission of the SVF Golf Classic has always been to raise funds to increase access to cutting-edge health care in Porterville. Those interested in making a donation toward the existing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scanner or toward the general SVF fund, can do so by contacting the foundation at 559-791-3922 or foundation@sierra-view.com.