The Sierra View Foundation invites local businesses and golf enthusiasts to take part in this year’s golf tournament to be held April 3 at River Island Country Club.
“We, as the SVMC Foundation Board, are as excited as ever to be hosting the annual golf tournament,” said Debbie Landers, Sierra View Foundation President. “It is at this event where golfers from all over merge together to enjoy the beautiful view, spring air, a round of golf at a premier golf course, all while supporting our local hospital. This is a day filled with fellowship, good food, lots of giveaways, and great memories.”
All proceeds for the 16th Annual Golf Classic will support the continued efforts of funding an advanced and more sophisticated Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scanner. The MRI machine will help progress the SVMC imaging services and have a direct impact in patient care. As Sierra View Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, contributions are tax deductible.
Businesses and local supporters can do their part in sponsoring a team or donating to the event. There are various sponsorship levels to choose from with different benefits such as having a company logo placed on the welcome banner, company name or logo printed in the event program, receiving special commemorative gifts and much more. Sponsors can register at sierra-view.com/golf by Friday, March 28.
Members of the community who would like to participate in the tournament without sponsoring, individual and team registration is also available at sierra-view.com/golf. The deadline for individual or team registration is also March 28.
The Sierra View Foundation also welcomes donations for the event’s drawing. Tickets will be available to purchase online at sierra-view.com/golf. Prizes include: $500 in gift cards; gift baskets from local businesses including Plano Jerky and Orange Blossom Cottage; home appliances such as an Air Fryer, Keurig, and Yeti drinkware; plus more to come.
“We sincerely appreciate the community for their support as we continue the mission set before us to come together to build lasting relationships and invest in the future for Sierra View Medical Center,” added Landers.
For any questions, additional information or to register as a sponsor or player for the event, visit sierra-view.com/golf or contact the tournament headquarters at 559-791-3922 or foundation@sierra-view.com. Additional tournament and sponsorship information can be found at Sierra-view.com/foundation under the Foundation Events section.