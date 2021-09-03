Because the Spring 2021 Annual Sierra View Golf Classic was such a hit, Sierra View Medical Center’s Foundation stated it's hosting another event, the ‘Driving for Docs’ Golf Tournament on Friday, October 15 at River Island Country Club.
The tournament’s proceeds will benefit the area’s legacy Internal Medicine Graduate Medical Education program in Porterville that will benefit local residents of the entire South Valley.
Through the Foundation’s Annual Sierra View Golf Classic, more than $300,000 has been raised for local health care over the event’s 15-year history. This past spring, more than 130 local golfers, many of whom are community business leaders and decision makers, participated in the event.
The Sierra View Foundation is hopeful to bring the same type of momentum to this year’s first-ever fall tournament. Right now, the foundation stated it's busy preparing for the event and excited to raise funds to support the next generation of physicians trained in Sierra View Medical Center’s newly launched Internal Medicine GME Program.
Money raised through the tournament will go directly towards opportunities that help establish lifelong skillsets and help prepare Sierra View’s Internal Medicine residents to be successful physicians. Proceeds will help with research support and research publication costs; regional and national conference presenter expenses; educational equipment funding; and basic wellness support.
Most directly, the GME program increases the pipeline of physicians who consider careers in areas close to where they train. Indirectly, improvements are made in in-patient care outcomes; it decreases physician burnout; and implementation of innovative programming has been seen through this teaching model. As the physician shortage grows in the United States, access to high quality medical care becomes one of the greatest public health needs.
SVMC’s Internal Medicine Residency Program Director, DR. Paul Watanakunakorn MD, explains the residency training enables residents to translate the knowledge they have gained throughout medical school and put it into practice, all while helping the community.
“I hope that the residency program will truly be an asset to this area in such a way that improves the health of the community; and not by just training future physicians to practice here, but also by connecting with the community and providing access points to healthcare needs,” Watanakunakorn said.
Businesses and local supporters can do their part in supporting the organization’s efforts to help train the next generation of Central Valley physicians by sponsoring a team or donating to the Driving for Docs Golf Tournament in several ways, just as the community's well-respected bank has done. Bank of the Sierra has been a long-time major sponsor for several of the Sierra View Foundation events, and because it sees great value in the GME Program, its the presenting sponsor for this tournament. For those who also want to help promote health and ensure access to quality care, there are various sponsorship levels and ways to contribute. Sponsors can register at sierra-view.com/golf.
Community members may also be interested in the raffle options without having to step foot on the course to win. Donations can earn up to $1,000 through purchased tickets to the Pot of Gold Raffle. Each ticket is $10 and the winner will be chosen at random at the end of the golf tournament.
Other raffle prizes will be available to view virtually as the tournament approaches. All raffle tickets can be purchased by visiting, sierra-view.com/golf.
To become a sponsor or for other sponsorship opportunities, contact the Sierra View Foundation, (559) 791-3922 or foundation@sierra-view.com. To learn more about the GME Program, visit sierra-view.com/gme-program.