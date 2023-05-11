Golfers hit the course in support of local healthcare at the 18th Annual Sierra View Golf Classic on April 28. Although it was a warm day, community members and local businesses rallied together to raise funds for our district hospital, Sierra View Medical Center .
“Our goal for this event is to allow local community members from businesses and organizations to enjoy an afternoon of competitive golf, who also want to help raise money for hospital equipment and strengthen our local healthcare,” said Karen Johns, Sierra View Foundation 2023 Chair.
Thanks to the generous support of the local community, the 18th Annual Sierra View Golf Classic was a success. More than 45 businesses and local supporters sponsored the tournament, including the 2023 Presenting Sponsor, Bank of the Sierra. At the Tulare Golf Course,116 golfers joined the Sierra View Foundation to enjoy 18 holes of golf and a digital drawing with prizes, including the Pot of Gold main prize totaling more than $500 in gift cards.
In its 17-year history, the Sierra View Golf Classic has raised more than $450,000 for local healthcare. This year, the proceeds from the Sierra View Golf Classic will help bring state-of-the-art technology to the Sierra View Cardiac Catheterization Lab with the purchase of a new Cardiac Echo Machine and Automated Impella Controller.
The Cardiac Echo Machine releases high-frequency sound waves. The transducer picks up the echoes of sound waves and transmits them as electrical impulses. The machine converts these impulses into moving pictures of the heart. Still pictures can also be taken.
The Automated Impella Controller supports all Impella Heart Pumps, a device used to maintain blood flow during high-risk percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The Controller monitors for alarms, displays real-time hemodynamic and catheter position information, and controls the Impella catheter.
To learn more about the Sierra View Cardiac Catheterization Lab, visit sierra-view.com/cathlab.
The Sierra View Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established in 1992 for the Sierra View Local Healthcare District Hospital. The Foundation is a separate entity from Sierra View Medical Center and is overseen by a voluntary board of local community leaders.
Events including the annual Sierra View Golf Classic allow the Sierra View Foundation to complete its mission of investing in the future of healthcare.
The Sierra View Foundation would like to invite those to its fall event, Rock and Roll for Cause, taking place on October 14. In the upcoming months more information, including tickets, will be available at sierra-view.com/foundation.