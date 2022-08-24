The Sierra View Foundation will host its first ever “A Night of Dueling Pianos” for a unique entertainment experience as a fundraising for local healthcare
Proceeds go directly towards equipment used by Sierra View Medical Center frontline staff. The event will be held Saturday, October 1 at 5:30 p.m. and will take place at the Ramirez Residence.
“As a board, we wanted to host a fundraiser that had a distinctly different element from years past and I think the Dueling Pianos will serve as an experience that a number of people in Porterville have not experienced here in town, so we’re excited to bring this to our community,” Janice Castle, Sierra View Foundation President said. “Our goal is to host a fun event for our community that will help us support the hospital and will further engage people who value giving back to an essential resources within Porterville.”
‘A Night of Dueling Pianos,’ featuring the “Killer Dueling Pianos” will be an outdoor event with a catered dinner and cocktails, as well as additional fun details throughout the evening. How the dueling works is, the two musicians take song requests from guests, and songs are masterfully executed in a fun manner.
Throughout the night, the musicians play music in the background and engage with the crowd. In between the main entertainment, dinner, dancing and group photos will take place and a silent auction will also be available for guests to bid on high end items and experiences.
The event is being held to raise funds to bring state-of-the-art technology to the hospital by supporting the purchase of new Workstations on Wheels (WOWs). WOWs are necessary to provide quick patient care within clinical units across the organization, including the FLEX/PACU, Operating Room, Endoscopy, Ambulatory Services Department and Urology.
The mission of the Sierra View Foundation is primarily to invest in the future by promoting community philanthropy, building lasting relationships, and promoting a positive image of Sierra View Medical Center. With the continued help of the local business community, the foundation has been able to accomplish much for local health services. This event is in line with their mission and the foundation is excited proceeds from ‘A Night of Dueling Pianos’ will be going towards equipment nurses, certified nursing assistants and others use daily.
With great support from long-time business partner, Bank of the Sierra, the organization is the event’s top ‘Encore’ Sponsor. The sponsorship and others will be instrumental in the event’s fundraising goals.
The Sierra View Foundation is busy planning for the spectacular event and is reaching out to community members and business partners to consider showing their support for improved healthcare in Porterville by becoming a sponsor and attending the event. Sponsorship packages and ticket information can be found at sierra-view.com/duelingpianos. Anyone who has questions or would like to discuss the event sponsorship opportunities, they should call (559) 791-3922 or email foundation@sierra-view.com.