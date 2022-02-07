Sierra View Medical Center has announce its 2022 Sierra View Foundation officers: Janice Castle, Chair; Tara Everett, Co-Chair; Marty Lalanne, Treasurer; and Michael Gutierrez, Secretary.
After nominations and voting to keep the 2021 officers during the SV Foundation December meeting, the official installation took place on January 28 via Zoom where Dr. Kent Sorrells, PhD, Sierra View Local Healthcare District Board of Directors Secretary swore in newly elected officers on behalf of the hospital board. Sierra View Medical Center’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Donna Hefner, was also present during the installation of the officers and gave a report to keep the board informed.
The installation was a kick-off to the monthly meeting, where much was discussed, including the 17th Annual Sierra View Golf Classic that's set for April 29 at River Island Country Club.
Because workstations on wheels are necessary to provide quick patient care within clinical units across the organization, including the FLEX/PACU, Operating Room, Endoscopy, Ambulatory Services Department and Urology, all proceeds from the 17th Annual Sierra View Golf Classic will go towards 20 new portable workstations. Twenty of these stations, with portable computer services that allow medical professionals to have their supplies with them at all times and issue treatments immediately without delay will cost approximately $263,000.
“We are always happy to support the hospital and generate funds for necessary equipment and needs,” said Castle. “We’re looking forward to helping where we can again this year by hosting our annual golf tournament and exploring other opportunities throughout the year.”