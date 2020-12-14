Sierra View Medical Center stated it expected to receive its first doses of a vaccine on Thursday. “We received the signal from the Tulare County MOHOAC that we can anticipate an initial distribution of vaccine to SVMC for front-line healthcare workers on Thursday, December 17,” Sierra View said in a statement.
The first Pfizer vaccines arrived at four sites in Southern and Northern California on Monday. Governor Gavin Newsom in a press conference on Monday said 24 sites in the state would receive the vaccines today and another five sites in the state would receive the vaccines on Wednesday. He didn't say where the sites were.
He said more than 672,000 Moderna vaccines should be coming in the next week or so. He added the state should receive more than 2.1 million vaccines by the end of December.
But he noted there are 2.4 million health care workers in the state. Frontline health care workers will be the first ones to receive the vaccine and two doses will be needed for each person. So initially this month, the state will have enough vaccines for about half of its health care workers.