With Christmas and the New Year approaching and families set to gather on those holidays, Sierra View Medical Center is reminding the community frontline health care workers and first responders continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, including the quickly emerging and highly infectious Omicron variant.
Sierra View stated while the health care community discovers more about the variant, it continues to be important everyone ages 16 and older receive a booster vaccine once eligible.
“Primary vaccination continues to be the best line of defense. With omicron now being the primary variant in the United States, the booster vaccination has been successful in preventing contracting COVID, but if you should get a breakthrough infection it is effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization in studies being conducted across the country,” said Sierra View’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE. “We offer a dedicated location supporting community members to easily receive the COVID-19 vaccine because we recognize that it is essential to make receiving the vaccine as convenient as possible.”
Community members can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccination Clinic located at 385 Pearson Dr. at the corner of Morton and Pearson in Porterville even if they don't have health insurance or a primary care provider. Immigration status also isn't a factor. The clinic regularly has bilingual staff on site to help answer the questions in English and Spanish.
Tulare County Health and Human Services points out “COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide significant protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and booster vaccines increase that protection. At this time the CDC recommends that the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna) are preferred over the J & J vaccine unless there is a contraindication to the mRNA vaccine or they are not available.”
Sierra View stated other precautions those should take include wearing a face mask that covers the nose or mouth while indoors and in public settings regardless of vaccination status. Prior to gatherings those attending should also be tested.
UPDATED HOLIDAY HOURS
The community clinic operated by Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance will be closed today and Saturday, December 25, Christmas Day. The clinic will also be closed Friday, December 31, New Year's Eve, and Saturday, January 1, New Year's Day. Those with a previous appointment can go to the clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 30.
After the New Year the clinic will resume its regular schedule as it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available to ages 5 and older and boosters are available to ages 16 and older. Moderna boosters are also available to ages 16 and older.
To learn more, visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines. For more guidance regarding COVID-19 boosters from the CDC visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
To learn about the different vaccines available in the U.S., visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines.html.