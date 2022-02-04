Sierra View Medical Center sent out another message on Friday stating it and Kaweah Health continue to operate near, at or above their capacity.
Sierra View also stated on most days its emergency department operates “beyond capacity.”
“The situation surrounding COVID-19 has been fast-moving and quickly-changing from the very beginning,” Sierra View stated. “Sierra View Medical Center continues aligning with guidance from the California Department of Public Health in relation to social distancing, masking protocol for hospitals, and the importance of vaccines.
“The hospital continues following an evidence-based approach to patient care. This means that Sierra View remains flexible in accommodating ever-changing guidance that is based on the latest scientific discoveries regarding COVID-19 and other health care related matters.”
Sierra View along with numerous hospitals across the Valley recently sent out an S.O.S. asking for the public's help in dealing with the virus.
“The pandemic continues to be life-threatening and a cause for concern,” Sierra View stated. “Hospitals in the area are unified in this message.”
Kaweah Health, Adventist Health, Community Medical Centers, Madera Community Hospital, Saint Agnes, San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, UCSF Fresno and Valley Children’s all participated in the S.O.S.
“This is an example of how hospitals and other health agencies are working together to raise awareness about the impacted capacity of hospitals,” Sierra View stated. “All hospitals in the area are impacted as a result of a large number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in addition to the emergency care hospitals already provide including care for heart attack and stroke patients.
“Nearby Kaweah Health is typically operating above capacity while Sierra View Medical Center is often at or near capacity. This means that there simply are not enough ICU beds, for instance, to care for patients when they need it the most. This reduced capacity affects access to care for all community members.”
Sierra View also stated it needed the help of the community to reduce the number of COVID patients that impacts emergency care.
“Local health care organizations need the help of community members to prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations so that they can maintain space available for individuals who need to be seen for other concerns,” Sierra View stated. “Increased COVID-19 cases impact emergency departments everywhere by not allowing for enough emergency rooms to be available for patients facing other emergencies.”
Sierra View had placed a tent at its hospital to deal with COVID hear the beginning of the pandemic. Sierra View removed that tent sometime ago. Sierra View stated it has been asked if there's still an emergency as far as the pandemic is concerned why has the tent been removed?
The state declared an emergency due to COVID on March 4, 2020 and that emergency was extended to March 31, 2022. The extension went into effect on November 10, 2021. “Essentially, the state of emergency allows hospitals to move quickly to make necessary adjustments to safeguard the safety of our community,” Sierra View stated. “At the beginning of the pandemic, it was necessary to have an emergency tent in use.
“Since 2020, Sierra View Medical Center and other hospitals have become efficient in putting processes in place and identifying specific areas for running a hospital facility as a COVID hospital and a non-COVID hospital all at once. Consequently, at Sierra View Medical Center, there is not currently a need to bring back the use of emergency tents.”
But the hospital also added, “Despite the emergency tents no longer being up, the number of patients walking through the doors of the Sierra View Medical Center emergency department continue to be very high. On most days, the emergency room and other areas of the hospital are beyond capacity.
“Currently, one third to one half of the patients in the hospital are admitted due to COVID. Hospital teams are doing their best to make the hospital campus look as normal as possible to ensure that those who need emergency hospital services and other hospital care will feel comfortable in seeking it.”
To learn more about the state of emergency, read the executive order at https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/11.10.21-Vaccine-and-Med-Surge-Extension-EO.pdf.
There has been a decline in COVID patients at the hospital but the number of ICU beds in use remains high. On Thursday Sierra View reported it had 24 COVID patients which is about 10 below its peak. Sierra View also reported it had two patients suspected of having COVID.
And Sierra View reported eight of its 10 ICU beds were in use on Thursday.
By comparison on Monday, January 3, Sierra View had 17 COVID patients and one patient suspected of having COVID. Four of its 10 ICU beds were in use.
On Wednesday, Kaweah Health reported it had 125 COVID patients and 17 COVID patients in the ICU. It reported it was operating at 111 percent above capacity on Wednesday.
On Friday the state reported Tulare County had 162 COVID hospitalizations.