Despite facing uncertain financial times, the Sierra View Medical Center Board voted to approve the donation of $10,000 to scholarships for students in the Porterville Academy of Health Science, PAHS, Pathway at its meeting on Tuesday. The donation is a match to the amount they donated last year.
Diane Johnson, a member of the PAHS advisory board, presented to the board on Tuesday evening explaining the PAHS board has over 20 scholarship applications to review this year.
Dr. Tim Suorsa joined Johnson on Tuesday to encourage the board to approve a donation for the scholarships. Suorsa said Sierra View's donation is a primary source of funding for the scholarships.
When the board took the donation up for discussion, chairman Dr. Bindsagar Reddy expressed he personally would like to see Sierra View pause on its donation for this year as the hospital is facing uncertain financial circumstances. He stated if the board was to pause the donation this year it could possibly double it next year.
Dr. Gaurang Pandya asked Johnson what the hospital contributed to the scholarships last year, which was $10,000. Pandya stated he was aware of the hospital's financial position, but felt it wouldn’t be right to not contribute to the students.
“Times are bad,”said Pandya. “And I know that we are in a bad situation also but we are in a much better situation for the community and the students.”
Pandya made a motion the hospital should donate $10,000 to this year’s PAHS health careers scholarship. WIth the motion on the table, other board members took some time to deliberate. Board member Areli Martinez quickly seconded the motion, but the remaining board members seemed uncertain. Reddy still stood in his opinion the board should wait until next year to resume donating and board member Liberty Lomeli agreed.
After a small period of silence, and quick clarification on the amount, board member Hans Kashyap broke the board’s split vote with an “aye” vote, approving the donation with a final vote of 3-2.
The board also discussed forming an ad-hoc committee focusing on operational efficiency composed of Kashyap and Lomeli. Reddy explained the ad-hoc committee would review the hospital's current operations and bring recommendations to the board on how the hospital can operate more efficiently.
Pandya openly disagreed with the formation of the committee stating he felt the committee’s purpose would be centered around responsibilities the entire board should be discussing as a group. He felt the ad-hoc committee would also create an unfair workload for the two appointed members, and it should be the whole board's job to review and discuss the hospital’s operations.
Reddy explained the ad-hoc committee wouldn't be permitted to take any action during their meetings and the entire board was advised the ad-hoc committee must make sure to strictly adhere to the Brown Act requirements.
Before adjourning, Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner gave her routine report.
Hefner highlighted the wound healing center receiving the Healogics 2022 award, a change to the Sierra Brew shop and the Porterville College nurses brunch. She recognized employee Sergio Reyes for his CLS residency program graduation and reminded the public of the Sierra View Foundation golf tournament which will occur on Friday at the Tulare Golf Course. The funds from the tournament will be put towards Sierra View's cath lab.
The Sierra View Board of Directors will meet again on May 23 at 5 p.m.