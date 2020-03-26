Sierra View Medical Center on Thursday confirmed its first COVID-19 inpatient case.
Sierra View stated on Thursday the individual was in critical condition and in isolation. All employees and physicians in contact with the patient are wearing personal protective equipment.
It's the second positive case of COVID-19 reported at Sierra View. The first case at Sierra View was diagnosed on March 11. Sierra View stated that patient has fully recovered.
Sierra View stated its believed the patient now at the hospital contacted COVID-19 while traveling outside the U.S. Sierra View confirmed the patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The hospital stated the Centers for Disease Control, CDPH and local health authorities are working closely with SVMC to investigate any further possible exposure.
Sierra View Medical Center provides regular updates at www.sierra-view.com and on its social media accounts.
Patients and visitors may call ahead to learn about COVID-19 visitor precautions. The hotline number available in English and Spanish is 559-791-3707.
“Sierra View Medical Center is working around the clock to stay on top of the evolving COVID-19 situation to ensure both excellent patient care as well as family and visitor safety and to help comply with state-wide directives,” the hospital stated.
For more information on COVID-19 visit cdc.gov or sierra-view.com. For local updates, visit tchhsa.org or call 2-1-1.