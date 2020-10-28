Respiratory therapists at Sierra View Medical Center and all across the nation are be recognized for the important contributions they make to the nation’s health care system this week, October 25 through 31.
“This has been a tough year for everyone on the front lines of COVID-19, including respiratory therapists,” said Steve Golden, Director of Respiratory Care Services and Respiratory Therapy. “Our respiratory therapists’ collaboration with health care colleagues and their dedication to their patients and the community through this pandemic has been absolutely amazing. This week’s celebration is an opportunity to recognize their efforts that they put forth this year and each and every day.”
Sponsored every year by the American Association for Respiratory Care, Respiratory Care Week was first proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1982 and has been scheduled for the last full week in October ever since to turn the spotlight on respiratory therapists and the work they do to bring compassionate care to those with breathing problems.
The 2020 theme of Respiratory Care Week is “Together We Save Lives” and respiratory therapists from the east coast to the west coast plan to do just that by reaching out to their communities to raise awareness of the conditions they treat.
As the key clinicians responsible for delivering hands on care to those with asthma, COPD, and other chronic and acute respiratory conditions, as well as critically ill patients on mechanical ventilation in the ICU, respiratory therapists work closely with physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals to ensure patients receive safe and effective care.