Sierra View Medical Center has been recognized national by U.S. News & World Report.
Sierra View's cath lab submitted data to the American College of Cardiology's National Cardiovascular Data Registry and was recently listed in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals guidebook.
A clinical team at Sierra View's cath lab has doubled the number of patients it cares for in the last year. In July of 2020, Porteville’s only cardiac cath lab became licensed to perform Percutaneous Coronary Intervention by the California Department of Public Health, allowing the team to move from diagnostic care to performing interventional procedures.
At that time, the cath lab also became approved to perform lifesaving pacemaker procedures and joined the ACC’s CathPCI Registry. By July 2021, the cath lab team had performed more than 100 stent procedures and has doubled the number of cardiac patients it serves from about 200 in 2020 to more than 400 to date.
The cath lab is currently pursuing Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with the ACC. “Everything about the work we’re doing to become accredited aligns with Sierra View’s vision to promote access and care coordination for local patients,” says Director of Cardiac Cath Lab and Interventional Radiology Torri C. Lee, MSN/ED, RN.
To gain accreditation, the cath lab is required to participate in the NCDR CathPCI Registry. The tool helps organizations assess the outcomes of cardiac patients receiving diagnostic catheterization and/or percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
Sierra View stated community members can expect Sierra View to regularly track approximately 165 indicator questions for each patient, all while maintaining confidentiality. Key information includes patient history, demographics, cath lab visit notes, coronary lesion information, provider and facility characteristics, documentation from 30-day and 1-year follow up visits, and COVID-19-related information.
“This diligent work is allowing the cath lab team to focus on proven practices, quality improvement, and best processes for patient care before, during and after procedures,” Sierra View stated.
Sierra View’s cath lab offers patients in the South Valley diagnostic and preventative services and interventional services all within hospital's facilities. Ninete percent of the procedures are same-day, with many cardiac care patients going home only hours after receiving life-saving care.
For patients at Sierra View's emergency department, having expanded heart care services in the hospital means already a handful of heart attack patients have safely been transferred from the emergency room to the cath lab for lifesaving treatments. In situations where patients need a higher level of care, Sierra View continues to transfer patients as needed.
Diagnostic and intervention services currently offered at Sierra View include left and right heart catheterization to diagnose and treat conditions; PCI coronary and peripheral stents; permanent pacemakers; implanted defibrillators; carotid angiography; percardiocentesis; cardioversion; and transesophageal echocardiogram.
Sierra View also stated it works with the lates imaging equipment and top-of-the-line software to maximize the comfort of patients.
Sierra View's cath lab opened on June 13, 2017 after approval for the Sierra View Board of Directors. “Knowing we have the support of board members to bring much-needed cardiac care to the South Valley helps fuel our commitment to living our values of compassion and accountability,” Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner said. “Each time we can offer just one more way to save or improve lives, it's a truly heartwarming feeling as a local leader.”
Sierra View stated a high degree of collaboration throughout the hospital's clinical and support teams helped make cardiac care more accessible in the South Valley. The cardiac cath lab serves patients from Porterville, Springville, Terra Bella, Ducor, Poplar, Woodville, Springville, Lindsay, Visalia and Exeter.
For doctors like cath lab medical director Dr. Askok Behl, MD, a board-certified cardiologist and and Sierra View board member, seeing expanded cardiac cath lab services at the hospital is extremely satisfying. “It took a long time to get it done,” Behl said. “We just had to be persistent.”
Behl performed Sierra View's first pacemaker procedure in 2020. Also in 2020, cardiologist Dr. Bindsugar Reddy, MD, also a Sierra View board member, performed the first ever PCI stent in Porterville at Sierra View.
Reddy previously averaged more than 250 such procedures annually outside of Porterville. Patients now no longer need to travel to Bakersfield or Visalia to undergo a stent procedure.
Local cardiologists involved in the effort are Behl, Reddy, MD-FACC; Dr. Nallathamby Thayapran, MD; and Dr. Ankur Gupta, M.D.