Sierra View Medical Center has decided to cancel this year's Farmers Market, stating budgetary constraints as a reason why it won't be able to hold the event.
Sierra View posted on its Facebook page the farmers market was canceled. The Farmers Market had been held during this time of year before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the hospital is stating it's not financially feasible for it to sponsor the market.
On its Facebook page, Sierra View posted “Many of you have been eagerly awaiting the Porterville Farmers Market and we have too, but we regret to announce that we will not be hosting a Farmers Market this year.
“We appreciate our local farmers, vendors and all who have participated in the past. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
Sierra View also issued a statement on Wednesday, stating “Sierra View Medical Center was looking forward to the Porterville Farmers Market this year, however the decision to not move forward with hosting came down to financial constraints and the need to focus on core business objectives.”
Sierra View stated the farmers market could return in the future. “Although Sierra View Medical Center was looking forward to the relaunch of this event, this pause gives us a chance to reevaluate the future of our farmers market.”
When Sierra View began the farmers market it was held in the hospital's main parking lot, but the hospital eventually partnered with the City of Porterville to eventually hold the event in downtown Porterville. The market, which was last held in 2019, featured produce and products from many local vendors.
A variety of vegetables and fruits along with some fresh cuts of meat had been featured at the market in the past. The market featured anywhere from 12 to 16 farm vendors from Tulare, Kings and Fresno Counties.
There were also several artisan and prepared food vendors at the market as well, which also provided a chance for community groups and nonprofit organizations to have booths. Other items featured at the market in the past included honey, olives, plants and baked goods.
The market was held once a week on a weekday morning and was held for several weeks through August. In past years the market began in early June and lasted through August.
The hospital began the farmers market as a way to promote health and wellness.