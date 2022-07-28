After a lengthy hearing that lasted about three hours and came to an end on Tuesday night, the Sierra View Local Health District Board, which oversees Sierra View Medical Center, voted to uphold its public censure of fellow board member Dr. Gaurang Pandya.
So the board upheld its original censure it approved at its July 27, 2021 meeting. The vote again was 4-1 as it was the last time with none of the votes changing as board chairman Dr. Bindsagar Reddy and members Dr. Kent Sorrells, Dr. Ashok Behl and Liberty Lomeli voting in favor and Pandya voting against.
And with upholding the public censure the board also voted to continue to call for Pandya to refrain from being in the same room with Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner unless another board member or a someone from the hospital leadership is present.
The board chose to censure Pandya and uphold the censure for comments he's accused of making during a July 20, 2021 meeting. In the statement of charges read by Lomeli at Tuesday's meeting Pandya was accused of acting in an “unprofessional and offensive matter” and using “intimidating and insulting language” directed specifically at Hefner.
Pandya maintains his comments weren't directed specifically to Hefner and also disputes what he's accused of saying.
During the July 20, 2021 meeting the subject of a confidential peer review involving Pandya's daughter came up and the discussion of whether Pandya had a conflict of interest in the matter ensued.
Pandya is accused of saying “Donna stabbed my daughter” and is also accused of saying “Donna, Dr. (Rakesh) Jindal, Dr. Behl gang-raped my daughter.”
Pandya denies ever mentioning anyone by name. Attorney Walt Whelan who represented Pandya at Tuesday's meeting testified Pandya said “Why did you do this. This was like a gang rape.” Whelan said Pandya was speaking as a “frustrated parent.”
In his testimony during Tuesday's meeting Pandya said about the comment, “It was like a metaphor. It was not like what was written in the complaint.”
After the public censure that was approved at the July 27, 2021 meeting, Pandya asked for a reconsideration of the censure and the board agreed. The board originally intended to deal with the issue of the reconsideration of Pandya's censure in closes session at its June 28 meeting.
But the day before that meeting on June 27, Tulare County Superior Court Judge Nathan D. Ide ruled the reconsideration of Pandya's censure must be held in open session. The judge also ruled Pandya's due process was violated.
Sierra View also tried to prevent Hefner from having to testify at the meeting. But a court ruling on Tuesday morning also required Hefner to testify and be questioned at the meeting.
Hefner testified that at the July 20, 2021 meeting Pandya “raised his voice in anger and personally attacked me.”
Hefner went on to state Pandya said “Donna stabbed my daughter. Donna, Dr. Jindal, Dr. Behl gang raped my daughter.”
“I took his remarks to be threatening, hostile and derogatory,” she said. She added “I'm afraid of Dr. Pandya for my safety.”
Hefner submitted a letter of complaint to Sorrells, who was then the board chairman, on July 22, 2021. The board and Hefner has maintained that letter is confidential, which Whelan took exception to. Whelan kept trying to refer to the letter and other aspects of the July 20, 2021 meeting that the board and Hefner considered confidential while questioning Hefner, but attorney Jennifer Hansen, who represented the board, kept objecting. Reddy as chairman eventually ruled the letter and other matters from the July 20, 2021 meeting considered confidential couldn't be discussed.
Whelan maintained Ide's court ruling allowed him to discuss the letter and everything that was discussed in the July 20, 2021 meeting in open session.
Hansen told Whelan the district offered the chance for everything Whelan wanted to discuss to be discussed in closed session.
Whelan replied “For the record, we don't trust that,” adding he wanted an open session “so this nonsense wouldn't happen outside of the view of the public.”
Another difference of opinion came when Ide ruled the hearing must be conducted as a “trial de novo.” Hansen noted Ide's ruling stated a hearing needed to be conducted “without consideration to previous findings.” Hansen said that meant while the board couldn't consider its previous ruling it could consider evidence that was previously presented.
But Whelan said trial de novo means an entirely new trial in which not only the previous finding but all previous evidence can't be considered and only the evidence presented at Tuesday's meeting could be considered. “That's inconsistent with the law,” said Whelan about Hansen's interpretation of Ide's ruling. He added if previous evidence was considered “we will challenge it in court.”
At one point in the meeting Whelan said “I don't think we're getting a fair hearing. This is not a fair proceeding.”
During the portion of the meeting in which Whelan was trying to discuss Hefner's letter and other aspects of the July 2020, 2021 meeting a frustrated Whelan stood up and said, “I really don't know what's happening here. I'm being blocked. Is that fair? I don't think that's fair.”
Along with the charge of using intimidating and insulting language, in reading the statement of other charges, Lomeli stated at the July 20, 2021 meeting Pandya created a hostile work environment and tried to place undue influence on Hefner's decision making.
Letters in support of Pandya from eight community members were presented at the meeting. Mickey Manning read a letter in support of Pandya. Among the community members whose letters were read in support of Pandya included community leaders, former Porterville City Councilman Cam Hamilton, who died over the weekend, Daniel Figueroa, Robert Keeley and City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore.
BROWN ACT CONCERNS
Richard Eckhoff, who's running for the Sierra View Board in the November election to replace Sorrells who has announced he won't run for reelection, presented a letter to the board expressing his concerns about how the Brown Act may have been violated in how the board has dealt with Pandya's censure.
In his letter Echoff expressed concern about how the matter was still discussed in closed session during the June 28 meeting even though the board announced it had postponed the reconsideration of Pandya's censure.
“Although Sierra View informed the public that Item III E. had been removed from the June 28 meeting, it was not,” said Eckhoff in referring to the reconsideration of Pandya's censure. “It was part of the approved agenda and it was discussed, in closed session, without any Public Comment despite the fact that the agenda had allowed for it.
“This may have been an oversight but it gives the appearance that the Board was attempting to circumvent the Brown Act so that no one would have the opportunity to speak to the issue or report on the action.”