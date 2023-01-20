The Sierra View Medical Center Board of Directors will again try to fill the open District 3 position on the board at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The board will meet at the Sierra View Medical Center board room. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the board closed session shortly thereafter. After closed session the board will reconvene in open session and the matter of filling the District 3 position is a scheduled matter that will be held in open season.
There are two candidates for the position, Greg Shelton and Hans Kashyap. If the board is able to select one of the candidates for the position that candidate will be sworn to office as the District 3 board member during Tuesday's meeting.
The four current board members were unable to select one of the candidates during a special meeting that was held on January 12. Board chair Dr. Bindusagar Reddy and Liberty Lomeli supported Kashyap while Dr. Gaurang Pandya and Areli Martinez supported Shelton.
At the January 12 meeting Reddy moved to appoint Kashyap and the motion was seconded by Lomeli. But Pandya and Martinez voted against the motion.
The board has been faced with this situation ever since no one filed as a candidate for the District 3 position in the November 8 election. Ashok Behl, who represented District 3, decided not to serve another term. If a candidate is appointed that candidate would serve a term of four years.
Sierra View then accepted applications for the position to be considered to be appointed by the board and Shelter and Kashyap were the two qualified candidates who applied.
If the board is unable to make a decision on filling the District 3 position on Tuesday the matter would go to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors and they would decide how the position is filled.
It's likely the Board of Supervisors would appoint either Shelton or Kashyap. The county board would have 90 days to fill the position. If the county board couldn't fill the position then a special election would have to be held.
Reddy said he obviously hopes the board can come to a decision on Tuesday and that the matter doesn't have to go to the board of supervisors. He also referenced how Kevin McCarthy needed numerous votes to become Speaker of the House and that more than one vote could be taken Tuesday if needed. “We might have to do that same thing,” he said.