During their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday evening the Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) Board of Directors reviewed their conflict of interest policies. The review presentation was facilitated by Emily Brinkman, an attorney with Hooper, Lundy and Bookman P.C. The review of board policy was brought to the agenda after the Board of Directors previously decided to focus some on board education.
Brinkmann stated that she would like to review the role of the board and the current legal and policy requirements for conflicts of interest for local governing bodies.
According to the SVMC bylaws, the overarching obligations of the board include annual reviews and receiving reports on a monthly basis. She explained that all policies and bylaws must comply with state and federal law and that board members are to disclose any financial interest that may cause conflicts during a meeting. Board members also cannot have any interest in ownership in other area hospitals. Brinkman said that disclosure is key and that it is always better to disclose than to non-disclose.
Brinkman reviewed state laws that concerned governing bodies and conflicts of interest, and included the conflict of interest code that is required on a local level. She explained that each board member must submit a Form 700 on an annual basis. The Form 700 concerns statements of economic interest for elected public officials.
Brinkman explained that there are penalties for violating set policies which include fines, civil action, monetary penalties and criminal prosecution if needed. As she presented to the board it was evident that finances were the main topic of potential conflicts of interest.
SVMC's current policies pertaining to conflicts of interest are spread out over four different documents; the hospital's code of ethics, the conflict of interest code policy, the conflict of interest policy and the code of conduct. She stated that these policies help determine what qualifies a board member to be disqualified from decision making if conflicts of interests are present. She affirmed that the board must remain confidential with sensitive information and must always be mindful of state and federal laws.
When her presentation was complete, the board thanked her for her time. The presentation was informational only and required no board action.
SVMC CEO Donna Hefner gave her routine report and highlighted a few of SVMC's happenings over the last month.
The 18th Annual Sierra View golf classic tournament has changed locations to the Tulare golf course after complications from flooding and rainfall at the River Island Country Club forced the tournament to relocate. The tournament will be held April 28th with a shotgun start at noon.
Hefner recapped the hospital's hosting of First Friday coffee and highlighted her visit to the Porterville Breakfast Lions Club.
She announced that the hospital gave out its annual service awards, where two individuals were honored for 35 years of service.
While no issues arose from the recent flooding and rainfall, Hefner explained that the hospital took extra precautions to ensure the safety of the facility by placing sandbags at its foundation as well as covering windows on the hospital's lowest floor.
Hefner updated the board as to the volunteer league who decided to dissolve on March 27th. The volunteer services will now be run through the hospital's human resources department beginning May 1st.
Hefner finished her report by spotlighting Gloria Lopez who received the prestigious McKnight's Pinnacle Unsung Hero award.
The next SVMC Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for April 25, beginning at 5:30 p.m.