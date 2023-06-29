After a lengthy closed session on Tuesday evening during their monthly meeting, the Sierra View Health District board, which oversees Sierra View Medical Center, unanimously approved the hospital’s operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year without much public discussion.
Doug Dickson, the hospital’s Chief Financial Officer, explained the estimated operating revenues in the hospital for 2024 will sit just above $158 million, but the projected expenses will total to almost $162 million causing a loss of just more than $3.5 million. While the estimated 2.4 percent loss from operations might seem high, it's a far better outlook from this year’s loss of 11.2 percent, or $16,894,442.
The board also approved a merit increase for salaries and wages ranging from zero to three percent which impacts the budget by $1.12 million.
Included in the budget are equity adjustments totaling $829,571, broken down further to $788,088 for staff and $41,483 for management and those who are exempt.
Sierra View will be working with a capital budget of $3,865,895 which includes a contingency fund of $270,000. Items listed among those to be included as part of the budget are fetal monitors and x-ray replacement in the Emergency Department.
During the public comment period of the meeting, Chairmen Dr. Bindsagar Reddy entered a response into record addressing anonymous comments made by employees about him at a previous meeting, concerning an alleged hostile work environment in the cath lab. Reddy stated he didn’t know what the reasons or motives for the comments were but he has never received complaints from staff in all of his career.
Reddy said he has been approached by employees in the past and has been questioned about the status of their job security, but he never discussed specifics with any employee. He stated he was taking this as a positive experience and would be making a few changes in the way he conducts himself moving forward.
“In interacting with hospital staff, I will be extra careful in how I conduct myself, how I pursue better employees, and I will go the extra mile to avoid any such appearance of intimidation in the future,” said Reddy. “I am highly motivated to work even harder to improve the performance of the hospital and elevate the patient experience.”
Before entering into closed session, the board discussed the guidelines for public comment, and clarified going forward anonymous comments won't be read aloud, but will still be included in the board’s packet. Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner stated comment cards will be made available on the hospital’s web page, and those who would like to address the board can review the guidelines for public comment on the same web page they can find the comment cards.
Hefner gave a brief report about the happenings around the hospital over the past month. The hospital was recently issued a Tissue Bank License which will allow for a Human Donor Milk program in which women can donate their breast milk to the hospital to assist mothers of newborns who are having trouble breastfeeding.
The next Sierra View board meeting will be July 25.