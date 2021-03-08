Sierra View Medical Center began phase I of re-opening the hospital for visitations on Monday. The re-opening of the hospital to visitations is being done in compliance with state guidelines and current tier assignments and also in collaboration with local and state public health agencies.
The new policy allows for one visitor for critical care and medical-surgical patients who have no symptoms of COVID-19.
Sierra View's COVID-19 re-opening task force has made plans for the hospital to re-open for visitations, using a multi-phase strategy. The hospital stating its beginning to allow visitors again as the number of COVID-19 in-patients is decreasing and lower ICU use.
Sierra View had Tulare County's first COVID-19 patient on March 11. Nearly a year after the first COVID-19 patient, Sierra View is allowing one visitor as designated by the patient for patients who have no symptoms of COVID-19 or being tested for COVID-19 in the medical/surgical and critical care departments.
The current No Visitor policy will remain throughout the hospital with the exception of Medical-Surgical and Critical Care patients who have no symptoms of COVID-19 and aren't in the process of being tested for COVID-19. The patient’s designated visitor for these areas will be the only allowed visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay and must be 18 years of age or older. The visitation time-frame will be from 3-8 p.m. each day.
Visitor Restriction Guidelines are as follows:
Pediatric patients: 1 visitor; end of life: 1 visitor; birth: 1 visitor; medical-surgical and critical care patients who have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and aren't in the process of being tested for COVID-19: 1 visitor.
All visitors must follow the In-Person Visitor Rules that can be found in the visitor guidelines by visiting sierra-view.com. All visitors must have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19; aren't in the process of being tested for COVID-19; haven't tested positive for COVID-19; and don't have a known exposure to a COVID-19 positive person.
In the event a COVID positive patient is determined to be at the end of life, one visitor will be allowed to come to the hospital to visit, but not allowed in the room, excluding DP/SNF. This visitor must meet and follow the guidelines outlined in the In-Person Visitor Rules.
Coinciding with the current safety precautions to keep patients, visitors and employees safe from contracting COVID-19, the re-opening plan was devised to help guide the hospital in continuing efforts to reduce virus cases while safely lifting visitation restrictions. For more information, visit: sierra-view.com/covid-19-resources/.