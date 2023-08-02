Sierra View Medical Center is among the hospitals across the state that has applied for help as part of the state's Distressed Hospital Loan Program.
Sierra View has requested a $17.35 million loan through the program. The deadline for hospitals to apply for a loan was 5 p.m. Monday.
There has been $300 million set aside for the program but as mid-July loan applications had already exceeded $300 million. As of mid-July there were 16 hospitals who applied for $385.3 million in loans.
Among them was Madera Community Hospital which had to close in January. That hospital alone has applied for a loan of $80 million.
State legislation established the loan program to help non-profit and public hospitals that are facing financial hardship. Originally just $150 million was set aside for the program but the program has since been expanded to $300 million.
If chosen to receive a loan Sierra View stated it would use whatever money it received in three areas. It would use funding for working capital that Sierra View stated would assist it “in accomplishing its turnaround plan over the next 18 months.”
Sierra View would also use funding for staffing development to increase its nursing, imaging and laboratory staff so it could reduce contact staffing expenses.
And the hospital would use funding for its Graduate Medical Education program that trains physicians. Sierra View is entering its third year of its Internal Medicine GME program. The program is funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services but funding isn't always reliable. Fudning from the loan would be used to “fill in the gaps until CMS” provides reimbursements for the program.
The State Department of Health Care Access and Information, HCAI, which oversees the program, stated decisions on how loans will be awarded could be made this month.
In the program loans are provided at zero percent interest. Loans are repayable over 6 years with an 18-month grace period at the beginning when the loan is given.
Financially distressed hospitals where demand for services and the ability to provide those services are a concern will be the priority when determining how loans are awarded.