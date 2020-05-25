Sierra View Medical Center reported another death due to COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the total of deaths the hospital has had due to the coronavirus to 12.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Sierra View reported it has 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12 inpatient cases. As of Thursday the hospital reported it has had 706 tests conducted.
Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new procedure in which it will not be reporting date on weekends or on holidays. As of Friday the department reported Tulare County had 1,641 cases and 75 deaths. The department also reported 3,650 tests have been conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.