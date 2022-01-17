BY CHARLES WHISNAND
Sierra View Medical Center was among several hospital across the Valley that sent out an urgent message pleading for people’s help and to be vaccinated.
“The COVID-19 burden on our hospitals is greater than ever before,” the hospital posted on its Facebook page. “The majority of patients are unvaccinated.
“This problem is preventable, and it's threatening our ability to provide care to the ones who need it most.”
The message also stated Sierra View was working with other Valley hospitals to keep their communities safe.
“We are signaling for your help. Please get your vaccine and your booster,” the message stated.
“This is not a time to have big parties,” sid Dr. Hudson-Covolo of Sierra View. “The next three to four weeks are really critical.”
The hospital’s message added it needed the help of community members to safeguard each other’s safety by abiding by masking guidelines and considering receiving the vaccine.
The community vaccine clinic operated by Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Those ages 12 and older who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster five months after being fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated 18 and older who received the Moderna vaccine can also receive the booster five months after being fully vaccinated.
Those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can receive a booster two months after being vaccinated. Ages 5 to 11 should receive a booster 28 days after being fully vaccinated.
Other hospitals throughout the Valley that sent out the message were Community Health System, Community Regional Medical Center, Health Fresno County and San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation, Kaweah Health, Madera Community Hospital, Saint Agnes Medical Center and UCSF Fresno.
In their posts the hospitals sent a 30-second video that begins with an “S.O.S.” and states hospitals are overwhelmed and emergency rooms are near disaster levels.The Fresno Bee reported community health systems as of Friday had 773 employees out for the past 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19. Community Health Systems reported many were exposed to COVID.
Community Health Systems reported 71 percent of their hospitalized due to COVID are unvaccinated.
“Help save our health care systems,” the video also states, “and the people who take care of us all.”
Sierra View stated it was at capacity on Friday and it’s ICU was “beyond capacity” as all 10 of its ICU beds were in use for a second straight day. On Friday Sierra View reported it had 21 COVID patients and seven patients suspected of having COVID.
