Sierra View Medical Center released more information on Friday concerning the positive case of COVID-19 at the hospital on Wednesday.
The case was the first positive case in Tulare County. Health officials have stated the individual is isolated at home and is doing well.
In a question and answer format, the hospital addressed the question of where the transmission of the case took place and stated it’s believed the transmission to the patient happened outside of Tulare County.
The results were confirmed the patient tested positive for COVID-19 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Where did the transmission of this case take place?
It is believed at this time the transmission to the patient happened outside of Tulare County.
Sierra View also addressed the questions of who the patient was in contact with, specifically how many employees and/or community members.
“We have traced those with whom the patient may have come into direct contact,” Sierra View stated. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), CDPH, and local health authorities are working closely with SVMC to investigate any further possible exposure. All persons under investigation (PUI) have been notified at this time.”
The hospital also addressed why the patient was sent home.
“CDC and CDPH advise that patients who are medically stable can receive care at home,” Sierra View stated. “Eighty percent of patients will be treated at home while roughly 20 percent will need care in the hospital. Patients well enough to be treated at home will be monitored by staff from their local or state health department.”
The hospital also addressed if the patient traveled outside of his home or hospital in the greater area of the Central Valley.
“The patient had limited exposure to people outside of the hospital,” Sierra View stated.
The hospital also addressed guidelines as far as attending large gatherings and how COVID-19 spreads.
“As of Thursday, March 12, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered Californians to cancel or postpone gatherings of 250 or more people statewide to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Sierra View stated.
Sierra View did state those who still plan on attending a large gathering should still adhere to the following guidelines:
Those who are sick should stay at home.
Those dealing with chronic lung disease, heart disease, cancer, diabetes or a weakened immune system should avoid unnecessary events and gatherings.
Sierra View also stated for more information, contact the Tulare County Public Health Department at tchhsa.org.
As far as how COVID-19 is spread the hospital stated:
“COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact via respiratory droplets expelled when a person with the infection coughs or sneezes.”
Sierra View also addressed what close contact is, stating: “Close contact would be defined as being within 6 feet of another person.”
Sierra View also stated for more information on COVID-19 visit cdc.gov or sierra-view.com. For local updates, visit tchhsa.org or call 2-1-1.