Sierra Valley Rehab Center in Porterville too even precaution it could to prevent anyone at its facility from testing positive for COVID-19 well before it was recommended to do so.
The nursing home's administrator, Katharine Ali, though summed up what the facility has gone through when she said, “there's not a 100 percent lockdown.”
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Friday there were positive cases of COVID-19 at Sierra Valley. Ali said the facility has three positive cases of COVID-19.
That despite the fact Sierra Valley has been taking all the measures it can to prevent COVID-19 at its facility since its first meeting on the subject on March 4, more than week before social distancing was really called for and more than two weeks before Governor Newsom issued his shelter-in-place directive.
And as soon as social distancing was called for, Sierra Valley hasn't been allowing visitors since March 13. “We've done all the measures,” Ali said.
Ali said those measures have gone as far as changing the filters on the air conditioning units.
Now the three patients are in isolation and designated staff are now caring for them. The facility had already been isolating patients in an effort to prevent them from testing positive for COVID-19.
Ali said California Department of Public Health officials came to the facility on Friday and did make additional recommendations when it came to where staff can dress and those recommendations have been put in place. “You have to take into account the whole floor plan of the facility,” Ali said.
Ali said all staff have been wearing N-95 masks, adding it's been done to make sure there's enough staff to care for patients.
But Ali said her staff still can't be sequestered completely even though they've been staying on site at the facility's separate medical building and have avoided their families. She said an RV is being brought on site for more staff to stay in.
Ali, though, said staff still need to go out to do such tasks as grocery shopping, another reason why social distancing and wearing masks in public is so important.
She also noted there are still a lot of medical personnel who have to come in and out of the facility. She also said whenever patients at the facility have to be transported to nearby Sierra View Medical Center, all precautionary measures have been taken to transport them all by ambulance.
Ali said her staff has been amazing. “It's not their fault,” said Ali about the COVID-19 cases. “It's a no fault situation.”
She added she personally contacted “every single family member” of those who tested positive for COVID-19. “They were all very supportive of what we were doing,” Ali said.
She added the family members told her “you did a good job.” “They understand,” she said.
She also said she appreciates the support of the community. “Thank you to everybody who's been very supportive. There's been a lot of people help us.”