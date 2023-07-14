Sierra Hills Senior Living at 2500 W. Henderson will celebrate its just completed remodel with an open house on Saturday, July 20.
The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Sierra Hills' dining room. Sierra Hills Senior Living has been in Porterville for 25 years and a remodel of the facility has just been finished.
The event will feature a Chef's Showcase and Jerry Hall and Trick Shot will provide live entertainment.
The event is free and open to the public. Those interested can call 559-788-9318 to RSVP. For more information on Sierra Hills visit HolidaybyAtriaSierraHills.com