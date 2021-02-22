Sierra Hills, a Holiday Retirement Community in Porterville, will be among the first retirement communities in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for its residents. The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided by Key Medical and administered by American Care, a Hospice Company.
The vaccine clinic will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 26 at Sierra Hills, 2500 W. Henderson, Porterville.
Sierra Hills Retirement community has 121 apartments with over 100 residents ranging in age from 65 years to 100 years.
“Bringing a vaccine clinic to Sierra Hills will not only be convenient, but it will mean that residents won’t have to risk exposure in order to receive the two-part vaccine,” said Sierra Hills in a released statement.
Sierra Hills' associaties previously received their vaccines from Sierra View Medical Center. For more information on Sierra Hills visit sierra-hills.net.