Sierra Bancorp, parent company of Bank of the Sierra, announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 5 percent relative to the dividend paid last quarter.
The dividend was approved subsequent to the Board’s review of the Company’s financial performance and capital for the quarter ended December 3 and will be paid on February 14 to shareholders of record as of January 31. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the formation of Sierra Bancorp the Company has paid regular cash dividends to shareholders every year since 1987, comprised of annual dividends through 1998 and quarterly dividends thereafter.
The dividend noted in today’s announcement marks the company’s 92nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 45th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley.
Bank of the Sierra, the Porterville-based bank, has branches located in Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides lending services through an agricultural credit center, an SBA center, and a loan production office in Roseville, Calif.
In 2021, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest banks in the country with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.