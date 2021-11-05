At about 9:15 a.m Friday morning, Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home near Strathmore High School for a man and a woman breaking in.
Deputies learned the man pulled out what appeared to be a gun when he was confronted by the homeowner. The man and the woman then left in their truck.
Deputies found and arrested the woman. But the man ran off. Deputies found a BB gun in the truck.
Deputies, K9s, along with California Highway Patrol and its Helicopter H40, were checking the area for the suspect. He's described as a white male adult, 5-8, medium build, wearing a black shirt, baseball cap and jeans. He's not armed.
Both Strathmore High and Harmony Magnet Academy were placed on lockdown. “We want to reassure you that your children are safe,” TCSO stated.
Those who have any information can call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 559-733-6218.