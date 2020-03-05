Pearledna Shropshire is the Honored person for this year’s Orange Blossom Festival.
Shropshire was born in 1924 and raised in Fresno, Calif. where she lived with her parents, Edward and Katherine Larsen and her younger sister Betty Jane. She went through Fresno schools and ultimately Fresno State University where she met her husband Joseph Keith Shropshire of Lindsay.
Pearledna got her teaching credential and started her first teaching job in the Mojave Desert at the NOTS, Naval Ordinance Test Station teaching art. She married Joe in 1948 and moved to Lindsay. Joe taught sixth grade at Strathmore Elementary but only for two years then decided to go into business with his father who had Shropshire Trucking in Lindsay. She and Joe started their family of four children soon after: Katherine Jane Rebensdorf of Springville (deceased in 2010); Shelley Marie Black of Fort Jones, Calif.; James Edward Shropshire of Lindsay. and Jody Ann Steelesmith of Eureka, Calif. Pearledna is “Nani” to 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins on both her side and her husband’s side.
Pearlie, as her friends often call her, continued her career as a school teacher after raising her four children. She taught art and pre-first at Strathmore Elementary and Porterville schools.
Her community activities include being a member of the Lindsay Hospital Guild, where she was active in raising scholarships for graduating seniors pursuing the medical field as well as the annual Hospital Guild Breakfast every December hostessing tables and working on the bazaar which also funded scholarships. She was active in the Lindsay Art Association and was a dedicated water color artist herself. Every year she helped set up the art displays in the Lindsay Memorial Building for the Orange Blossom Festival. She loved her numerous painting classes she would take both on location and still life, and always entered her paintings in the Orange Blossom Festival, the Art Association art gallery in Porterville, as well as around various businesses in Lindsay. Pearledna belonged to the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) Chapter UZ of Lindsay where she was president and hosted meetings regularly. In college she was a Kappa Alpha Theta sorority member and continued to stay active through her Panhellenic in Fresno with regular meetings and reunions. She has been and still is an active member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Lindsay. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years as well as youth director with her husband. One of her fondest memories was hosting the youth at her house before Orange Blossom Festival each year and squeezing many cases of oranges to sell freshly squeezed orange juice in a church sponsored booth. Physical fitness has always been a big part of her life. She was a regular gym member early on in life and rarely missed a day of going to the gym in Porterville. She loved the sport of snow skiing and was still skiing with her children and grand-children even into her 80’s.
Today, Pearledna resides at Sierra Hills Independent Living in Porterville. She has lived there since 2012. She remains active there and loves her Sierra shape-up daily, as well as the many activities and socialization she gets with all her many friends there. Family and friends have always been important to Pearledna. That was always evident through all the many parties and gatherings she loved hosting at her home. You could call her a “Party Girl,” always eager to connect with family and friends. For several years she played bridge with her many Lindsay friends, meeting in each other’s homes bi- monthly.
“I just broke down and cried when Mary Jane told me the news,” said Pearledna about learning she was this year’s Honored Person. “I couldn’t believe it, I just went into a state of shock. Even now when I think about it, it’s the most wonderful honor I’ve ever had.”
Pearledna’s philosophy of life has always been to stay positive. She’ll tell you today, a smile is so much easier than a frown. And always stay close to the Lord, for with Him all things are possible!
“Always be yourself,” said Peraledna. “Don’t try to be anyone you are not, and I always think being a good Christian helps you. I have the Lord to help me.”
The Orange Blossom Festival will be held from March 28 through April 4.